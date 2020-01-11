News TV SHOWS

Marty Scurll’s New ROH Deal Will Allow Him To Work For Other Companies

January 11, 2020
Marty Scurll is likely to be very near signing a brand new cope with ROH, however that doesn’t imply he’ll be unique.

Dave Meltzer stories that ROH and Scurll are near inking a brand new deal. The contract on the desk could be very attention-grabbing as it should additionally permit Scurll to wrestle for almost each different firm he would wish to together with AEW.

Marty Scurll has not signed a brand new contract but it surely very shut. The deal will embody him wrestling in ROH, New Japan and NWA. There seems to be greater than that in addition to the door contractually wouldn’t be closed to AEW.

We are going to maintain you posted on this story as issues develop. Presently, Scurll hasn’t signed something, however it is extremely apparent that ROH is pulling out all of the stops to maintain The Villain round.



