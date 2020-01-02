Marvel is set to debut its first transgender superhero in a movie ‘shooting right now’

By Rachel Mcgrath For Dailymail.com

Printed: 19:46 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 11:04 EST, 2 January 2020

The pinnacle of Marvel Studios has revealed that the blockbuster movie franchise is getting ready to debut its first transgender superhero.

Kevin Feige, who has been answerable for Marvel Studios since 2007, instructed the New York Movie Academy Visitor Speaker Collection on Wednesday that the character shall be included in a movie that’s capturing ‘proper now’.

Feige didn’t go into any additional specifics, however his announcement has triggered a flurry of hypothesis amongst followers.

Final 12 months, Marvel introduced a spate of upcoming Section four tasks at San Diego Comedian-Con, with the primary movie, Black Widow, set to be launched on on Might 1.

Marvel’s Kevin Feige has revealed that the blockbuster movie franchise is getting ready to debut its first transgender superhero. The studio head is pictured in November

The massive-budget motion film, which stars Scarlett Johansson within the lead function, is already in post-production, prompting Marvel obsessives to conclude that the movie is not more likely to characteristic the trans character.

Different Marvel motion pictures at the moment capturing embrace Eternals, starring Angelina Jolie and Package Harrington, and Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity, which can characteristic Benedict Cumberbatch within the titular function.

Nevertheless, many followers of the Marvel universe imagine that the upcoming Thor installment is the film which can embrace the transgender hero.

Within the Thor comedian books, character Sera is a trans girl who descends from a gaggle of male angel, earlier than happening to imagine a feminine identification.

In response to Geeks World Huge, Marvel additionally placing out a casting name for a trans girl to look within the subsequent Thor movie, Love and Thunder, slated for launch a while in 2021.

The web site experiences that they ‘acquired info concerning a casting underway for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, underneath the codename ‘Jessica’… The function is for an upcoming Marvel Studios mission that’s filming someday in 2020, Jessica’ is a job for a transwoman actress of any ethnicity in her 20s to 30s.’

Coming quickly: The primary of the brand new MCU movies to be launched shall be Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson however because it’s in post-production, it possible will not characteristic a trans character

Breaking new floor: Eternals continues to be filming principal images so it is possible the brand new LGBTQ/trans character shall be on this mission, set for launch in November 2020

New crop of superheroes: Eternals has a star-studded solid together with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani. Pictured at Disney’s D23 Expo in August

Throughout his look on the New York Movie Academy, Feige additionally spoke concerning the upcoming Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity and the way some traditional Marvel characters will make their MCU debut within the movie.

‘You will not count on or will not guess who it’s however we discovered a cool technique to make it work as a result of we need to make a specific sort of film there,’ the studio honcho teased. ‘And there was a personality who we all the time wished to do one thing with who will match very well there.’

Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his function as Dr. Stephen Unusual reverse Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

The movie shall be directed by Scott Derrickson who helmed the primary Physician Unusual film launched in 2016.