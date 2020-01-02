Marvel movies will “absolutely” introduce LGBTQ+ characters “very soon”, says Kevin Feige

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the mega franchise’s subsequent part of films will embody a transgender character.

The franchise has usually come underneath hearth for what has been thought of a scarcity of queer illustration, however in response to Feige’s feedback, this will likely be addressed imminently.

Requested by a fan at a Q&A session in New York about plans to introduce extra LGBTQ characters, and particularly trans characters, Feige responded, “Yes, absolutely yes.”

He expanded, “Very soon, in a movie we’re shooting right now, yes.”

No additional feedback have been made about precisely which movie the character would seem, nor have been any particulars revealed concerning the particular character, however given the movies presently in manufacturing, The Eternals, which is at the moment taking pictures, appears to be the most certainly guess.

Feige had already confirmed that that movie would introduce the primary homosexual character within the MCU’s historical past, telling Good Morning America final yr that “He’s married, he’s got a family, and that is just part of who he is.”

The Eternals would be the second movie launched in Marvel’s Part 4, following Black Widow, and boasts a powerful forged together with MCU newcomers Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Equipment Harington and Kumail Nanjiani.

The movie will likely be directed by Chloe Zhao (The Rider) and, very similar to Guardians of the Galaxy it’ll give attention to an outer-space superhero group.