Marvel origin stories we want to see onscreen

Amadeus Cho was created to infuse the Marvel Universe with a brand new dose of youthful power, within the vein of Spider-Man. And he is since gone on to turn out to be one of the vital constantly entertaining younger heroes on the roster.

The son of Korean immigrants, Amadeus displayed indicators of a near-superhuman mind from a really early age. When he was a young person, he entered a quiz contest for younger geniuses and simply received, however the contest was really a entice for an evil mastermind named Pythagoras Dupree to uncover after which kill individuals who would possibly show smarter than him. Amadeus’ household was killed within the ensuing try on his life, and he ended up on the run. Whereas attempting to make his means on the planet, he grew to become mates first with the Hulk after which with Hercules, and he is since turn out to be a lot, way more than merely an excellent genius.

The thought of a child whose solely crime is being actually, actually good getting swept up in a world of superheroes and villains with such sudden ferocity is compelling in the identical means that Spider-Man’s story is. It additionally provides Marvel Studios a chance to present Bruce Banner a brand new particular person to play mentor to because the MCU continues to develop and develop. And we already know that he exists within the MCU, so we’re hoping it is solely a matter of time earlier than Cho exhibits up.