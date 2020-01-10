Marvel’s Doctor Strange sequel loses director

The Benedict Cumberbatch-fronted Marvel movie Physician Unusual Within the Multiverse of Insanity has misplaced its director resulting from “creative differences”.

The Physician Unusual sequel director Scott Derrickson, who additionally helmed the primary movie again in 2016, introduced on Thursday that he and Marvel had “mutually agreed to part ways,” however revealed that he would keep on as government producer.

Marvel and I’ve mutually agreed to half methods on Physician Unusual: Within the Multiverse of Insanity resulting from artistic variations. I’m grateful for our collaboration and can stay on as EP. — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) January 10, 2020

The resignation follows a sequence of apparently contradictory feedback in regards to the movie’s course. Whereas Derrickson (who has beforehand directed numerous horror movies) promised “the first scary MCU film,” head of Marvel Kevin Feige was fast to water down that promise.

“It’s gonna be PG-13 and you’re going to like it,” he mentioned at San Diego Comedian Con in July final yr, the place each he and Derrickson had been audio system.

Extra lately, Feige defined that the movie wouldn’t be strictly horror, however quite “a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.”

Talking on the New York Movie Academy, he mentioned: “I mean, there are horrifying sequences in Raiders [of the Lost Ark] that I as a little kid would [cover my eyes] when their faces melted… It’s fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary — because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that — but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion,” he added.

Marvel’s Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity is due for launch in 2021.