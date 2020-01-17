Marvel’s Iron Man VR Gets Delayed in Order to Meet ‘High Expectations’

It’s Friday, however the week of delays isn’t completed simply but. Marvel’s Iron Man VR can also be getting pushed, transferring from February to Could 15, 2020. The additional growth time will permit the workforce at Camouflaj the chance to higher work in direction of assembly “high expectations.”

Camouflaj introduced the information in a Twitter submit, briefly providing a proof for what the workforce considers a “difficult decision.” See the tweet from Camouflaj under:

With a view to ship on our imaginative and prescient and meet the excessive expectations of our wonderful neighborhood, we’ve made the troublesome choice to maneuver Marvel’s Iron Man VR to a Could 15, 2020 launch. We actually recognize your endurance and understanding. You’ll be listening to from us once more quickly! — Camouflaj (@Camouflaj) January 17, 2020

The delay of Marvel’s Iron Man VR comes on the tail finish of every week replete with online game delays. This previous Tuesday, Sq. Enix introduced new launch dates for each Last Fantasy VII and Marvel’s Avengers. The FFVII remake is now slated to launch on April 10th, whereas Crystal Dynamics’ Avengers title will hit shops on September 4th. Simply yesterday, CD Projekt RED pushed Cyberpunk 2077 out of its April 16th launch date. Followers can look ahead to exploring Night time Metropolis in mid-September.

Although these are 4 completely different video games from 4 fully completely different growth studios, there exists one fixed. All of them require extra time to see an bold imaginative and prescient by means of to completion. What would possibly this imply for the subsequent era of video games, longer growth instances throughout the board? Which will very effectively need to be the case.

When Marvel’s Iron Man VR hits shops in Could, it is going to come to the HEARALPUBLICIST VR.

[Source: Camouflaj on Twitter]