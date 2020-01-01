Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirms a transgender character is being introduced to the MCU

Marvel‘s Kevin Feige has confirmed transgender character is being launched to the MCU.

Learn extra: Received Endgame blues? Listed here are 5 upcoming Marvel-related movies to stay up for

Showing as a visitor speaker for the New York Movie Academy, the Marvel head spoke at size concerning the studio’s aspirations for films and Disney whereas fielding questions from an viewers.

Requested whether or not there have been future plans for any LGBTQ characters, “specifically trans characters,” Feige responded, “Yes, absolutely yes.”

He confirmed that the transgender character could be becoming a member of the MCU “very soon, in a movie that we’re shooting right now.”

Watch Feige’s New York Movie Academy look under:

Feige didn’t share every other details about the character however followers are already theorising who the brand new character may very well be.

Earlier this yr, Geeks WorldWide reported on Marvel casting notices for a trans character. They speculated the character may very well be Sera, an Angel-like being from the Thor comics.

This isn’t the primary time Feige has mentioned the introduction of LGBTQ characters to the Marvel Universe. Final yr, he revealed that the MCU already had an LGBTQ hero, which was later confirmed as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, and that extra have been on their means.

Valkyrie, performed by Tessa Thompson, was Marvel’s first LGBTQ character.

He acknowledged that there was not less than one present character inside the MCU that identifies inside the spectrum, whereas additionally confirming that there have been developments for a brand new character that identifies as LGBTQ .

“[We have] both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen,” he advised The Playlist.

In the meantime, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that the long-awaited Deadpool three is formally within the works at Marvel Studios.

There was loads of dialogue over whether or not a 3rd film within the collection would occur, particularly after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney.