Marvel’s ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Puerto Rico shoot cancelled amid earthquakes

Marvel‘s new sequence The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has been pressured to cancel a shoot in Puerto Rico as a consequence of current earthquakes.

Forged and crew for the Disney sequence had been as a consequence of arrive on the island as early as at the moment (January 14) however after it was hit was a 6.four magnitude earthquake final Tuesday (January 7) after which one other 5.9 magnitude one on Saturday (January 11) manufacturing has been cancelled, Deadline stories.

It’s doubtless that the studio will now should discover a new location to shoot the pre-planned Puerto Rico scenes, but it surely’s unclear as as to if the switch-up will influence the present’s timeline and push again its 2020 launch date. Filming of the sequence started in November in Atlanta.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. CREDIT: Disney/Marvel

The Captain America spin-off will see Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their respective roles because the Falcon and Bucky Barnes. Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp additionally seem whereas Wyatt Russell is becoming a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the sequence

The first of numerous exhibits Marvel is engaged on for Disney , The Falcon and the Winter Soldier joins WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, in addition to Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

The studio can be creating exhibits for She-Hulk, Ms Marvel and Moon Knight, and the animated What If?

