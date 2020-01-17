Marxists who anointed Jeremy Corbyn put Rebecca Long-Bailey within a whisker of the Labour crown

Again in June 2013, the political division of Unite, Britain’s strongest union, produced a confidential report for its govt.

Then, as now, Unite was led by the Liverpool-born Marxist bruiser Len McCluskey and was eager to exert most affect on the route of the Labour Get together.

That meant pulling as many strings behind the scenes as potential. However, because the report cautioned, it shouldn’t be seen to be doing so.

It determined that the easiest way to grab Labour’s helm was to safe Unite’s chosen placemen — and ladies — on the get together’s checklist of potential parliamentary candidates.

‘As some will have noticed, the work of the Political department and the Union regionally in (Labour) candidate selections is a little bit like a swan,’ the doc confided. ‘All that can be seen is indication of support here or there, while below the water activity is furious!’

The report — a duplicate of which has been obtained by the Mail — confirmed 41 would-be Labour MPs had been recognized by Unite as ideologically worthy of its energetic assist.

At present, seven years later, two names from that checklist stand out.

One is Karie Murphy, then the potential Labour candidate for Falkirk — extra of whom later — who turned Jeremy Corbyn’s chief of workers and head of his disastrous 2019 common election marketing campaign.

The opposite is Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey.

Jeremy Corbyn, John McDonnell and Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey throughout the Labour Get together Convention, September 2016

How far she has come and the way rapidly! In response to the newest polling of get together members this week, Ms Lengthy-Bailey, the shadow enterprise secretary, is now entrance runner to succeed Corbyn as chief on 42 per cent, forward of fellow candidate (and the bookies’ favorite) Keir Starmer on 37 per cent.

Crucially, she has additionally secured the backing of Momentum, the hard-Left grass roots stress group. In a ‘democratic’ Momentum ballot — by which she was the one really useful candidate — she secured 70 per cent of members’ votes. Up to now, 33 Labour MPs, together with main Left-wingers John McDonnell, Diane Abbott and Richard Burgon have endorsed her.

Her management bid, formally launched yesterday in Manchester, was not surprising. She has been seen as a number one contender since final autumn, when Corbyn and his Marxist shadow chancellor McDonnell indicated that ‘Our Becky’ — because the latter calls her — was their anointed successor.

In fact, that was earlier than final month’s Tory landslide and Labour’s worst common election efficiency since 1935.

Such a rejection would often result in wholesale modifications in a political get together’s management and route.

However the Corbynistas consider they’ll nonetheless hold on to energy on the prime of the get together. Not with their 70-year-old namesake in cost, however his 40-year-old adoring acolyte who final week prompted mirth and incredulity by giving Corbyn ‘ten out of ten’ marks for his disastrous management.

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey’s understated look, small stature and prepared smile may nicely counsel the daybreak, finally, of a kinder, fairer politics. However at her again stands a former Unite official and alleged ‘Stalinist’, Alex Halligan, pictured with Len McCluskey

However apart from her unwavering loyalty, simply who’s Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey? She has risen with out hint, been an MP for lower than 5 years and was solely thrust into the shadow cupboard in 2016 after dozens of colleagues resigned following a failed ‘coup’ in opposition to Corbyn.

The official line is that Lengthy-Bailey is a breath of contemporary air. This, nonetheless, is the unofficial, untold story of the Cheshire lawyer with scant political expertise, who has been groomed by the exhausting Left to hold the torch of Corbynism into the brand new decade.

She is certainly the ‘continuity candidate’, as former deputy chief Tom Watson has acidly noticed.

And as this Mail investigation into her rise reveals, this political ingenue serves as a clean piece of paper upon which the hard-Left kingmakers and union bosses hope to jot down one other chapter of Marxist management of the Labour Get together.

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey’s understated look, small stature and prepared smile may nicely counsel the daybreak, finally, of a kinder, fairer politics. However, because the Mail can reveal, at her again stands a former Unite official and alleged ‘Stalinist’, Alex Halligan.

However first to these much-vaunted Labour roots.

Lengthy-Bailey was born in Withington Hospital, Manchester, on September 22, 1979, solely youngster of working-class Irish Catholic mother and father. (Certainly, her Catholic convictions this week introduced her into battle with some Left-wingers over her stance on abortion, particularly her condemnation of terminations on the grounds of incapacity after the usual restrict of 24 weeks.)

Labour MP Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey launches her bid for the management of the Labour Get together at Manchester Museum of Science and Business

She has been teased for saying, with some poetic licence, that she was ‘born to the roar of the Stretford End’ of Manchester United’s Previous Trafford soccer floor.

Pedantic critics level out that United had been enjoying away to Wolves that day (dropping Three-1), however it’s true she was introduced up till age 9 in a household house 400 yards from the stadium. Her mom Una is from Galway, her father Jimmy Lengthy from Belfast. On his Fb web page he has ‘liked’ the hard-line Republican newspaper An Phoblacht, which was once accused of being the ‘mouthpiece of the IRA’.

He declined to remark when approached by the Mail, however a detailed supply stated: ‘Rebecca’s father is Irish and supported the peace course of. He doesn’t assist the IRA.’ Now retired, Mr Lengthy labored on the Salford Docks after which for Shell on the huge Carrington petrochemical plant a couple of miles to the west.

In 2014, whereas campaigning to be the Labour parliamentary candidate for Salford, she instructed the Manchester Night Information: ‘My Dad, Jimmy, labored on the Salford Docks and I grew up watching him worrying when spherical after spherical of redundancies had been inflicted on the docks.

‘He was pressured to witness his pals empty lockers into bin liners after a long time of service, by no means positive when the axe was going to fall on him.’

But locals forged doubt on her recollections, pointing to the truth that Salford Docks closed in 1982 when she was aged simply two, and due to this fact couldn’t presumably have any reminiscence of the incident. Even so, it’s undoubtedly true that her father and fellow employees witnessed years of mass redundancies and shrinking union energy all through her early childhood.

Simply not in Salford — the place she was eager to emphasize her native connection when bidding to change into its MP.

Industrial relations had been certainly fractious at Carrington within the neighbouring constituency of Stretford & Urmston. The plant had its personal department of the Communist Get together and a status for militancy.

In November 1983, the Socialist Organiser reported how unions defied Authorities injunctions to organise a wave of all-out strikes, extra time bans and secondary picketing.

That confrontation was over pay, however Dave Spence, a former union employee, remembers industrial motion being triggered by rather more trivial complaints.

Outstanding amongst Salford’s present ‘Unite mafia’ was a younger dynamo named Alex Halligan, who was photographed apparently sporting a ‘Stalinist’ lapel badge celebrating the brutal ice-pick homicide of the dissident Trotsky, though his supporters insist the badge was merely being held in opposition to his chest

‘At Shell Carrington we had strikes over cold water in the cabins, then [the water] was too hot so they walked again. The canteen eggs at first were too runny, then too hard and yet another strike, hardly the stuff of revolution,’ he wrote in a memoir.

However in 1988, the Lengthy household left Manchester behind. Jimmy, a ‘lucky survivor’ of the layoffs at Carrington secured a brand new place at Shell’s Stanlow plant close to Ellesmere Port, 35 miles away.

They settled available in the market city of Frodsham in a neat semi now price round £225,000 the place Lengthy-Bailey’s mother and father nonetheless reside.

And so it was that almost all of Lengthy-Bailey’s adolescence had been spent in leafy, suburban Cheshire. She is certainly the ‘continuity candidate’, as former deputy chief Tom Watson has acidly noticed.

She attended a Catholic secondary college in Chester — an hour’s bus journey away — and aged 16 labored part-time in a pawn brokers the place she has stated that she noticed the ‘real desperation’ of the poor. She additionally labored in a settee manufacturing unit, a Royal Mail sorting workplace and a bar, keeping off bottom-pinching drunks and the ‘inappropriate’ attentions of colleagues.

After Manchester Metropolitan College, the place she studied politics and sociology, she joined a regulation agency as an administrative assistant and pursued her personal authorized research in her spare time. In 2006, she married Stephen Bailey, son of an industrial chemist from Cleethorpes. (Stephen, 46, who studied chemistry at Sheffield Hallam college and labored abroad, is the Audi A5-driving international gross sales director for an components agency).

The next yr she started work as a solicitor on the Manchester regulation agency Hill Dickinson, specialising in NHS contracts and business property. In 2009, the couple purchased their first home — a big indifferent property with views over countryside — in Frodsham, over 20 years after she had first moved to the city along with her mother and father.

And there they might in all probability have remained in middle-class obscurity if Ms Lengthy-Bailey had not found — relatively belatedly — political activism.

She turned concerned with the get together, she has stated, after accompanying her mom to native Labour occasions. She solely joined in 2010, however was quickly requested if she would put herself ahead to be a parliamentary candidate within the native Weaver Vale constituency, a marginal seat. She agreed, though she had solely simply given start to her son Ronan.

It was whereas on the all-women candidate checklist that her identify appeared in that confidential Unite report. A Unite spokesman instructed the Mail: ‘Becky was on our future candidates programme back in 2013. We did support her in Weaver Vale. She came through our training as someone we would say had the potential to be a fantastic MP.’

She got here third within the contest, the profitable Labour candidate subsequently dropping within the election to the Tories.

However she was not disheartened. She approached shut household good friend Invoice Moores, a veteran union activist who then really useful her as a possible candidate to Salford’s ‘Unite mafia’.

Moores was a former Salford mayor, Transport and Common Employees’ Union store steward and a up to date of her father within the bitter industrial disputes of the Eighties. He turned a referee for her candidacy to switch Salford and Eccles MP Hazel Blears who was stepping down.

Outstanding amongst Salford’s present ‘Unite mafia’ was a younger dynamo named Alex Halligan, who had already risen to change into secretary of the town’s TUC. The burly Halligan was born in Yorkshire, introduced up in Birkenhead and now lives in Larger Manchester.

On his Fb web page (now unavailable), he posted of himself giving a clenched fist salute in entrance of a poster of Hugo Chavez, the authoritarian Left-wing chief of Venezuela a lot admired by Corbyn.

He has additionally been photographed apparently sporting a ‘Stalinist’ lapel badge celebrating the brutal ice-pick homicide of the dissident Trotsky, though his supporters insist the badge was merely being held in opposition to his chest.

Regardless of the case, the stage was set in Salford and Eccles for a contest so bloody as to be nearly Shakespearean.

‘Halligan is completely ruthless and as hard-Left as you can get,’ former reasonable Salford Labour councillor Howard Balkind instructed the Mail this week.

‘I was told that he was ringing round other councillors saying I was useless and they shouldn’t assist me. He then personally turned up on the assembly to verify the ward councillors voted the best manner [to deselect him in favour of Long-Bailey’s local political adviser]. That could be a typical Union tactic — to pack a gathering of their favour.

Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey units out her imaginative and prescient for the get together at an occasion in Manchester, north west England on January 17

Among the many seven-strong all feminine choice shortlist Lengthy-Bailey confronted in 2014 had been those that had lived within the constituency — she hadn’t since she was 9 — and possessed impeccable Labour credentials. Strongest amongst them was Sue Pugh, native councillor and the get together whip at Salford council, and Sarah Brookes, ‘a proper Salford girl’ and secretary of a neighborhood get together department.

Pugh, then chair of the get together’s North West regional board, and her supporters are bitter about how Lengthy-Bailey’s group allegedly carried out the marketing campaign.

‘Sue is properly local and did most of the campaigning herself with friends,’ a detailed good friend of Pugh’s instructed the Mail. ‘Long-Bailey had the full Unite machinery behind her. There was even a call centre put at her disposal to lobby local party members.’

‘They had people knocking on members’ doorways and being very disparaging about Sue,’ provides the good friend.

She’s initially from Ellesmere Port and Lengthy-Bailey’s supporters had been asking folks: ‘Do you really want a Scouser as your MP?’ (Salford is a hotbed of assist for Manchester United, arch rivals of Liverpool FC.)

The allegation was independently confirmed by Mr Balkind, who was appalled by the tactic. A spokesperson for Lengthy-Bailey stated: ‘This claim is false’.

It was a wierd query to be requested by Labour Get together activists about one in every of their very own comrades.

It isn’t clear if this was sanctioned by Halligan, however it might be unusual for such a sentiment to be inspired by a union official from Merseyside whose then boss McCluskey occurred to be probably the most influential Liverpudlian within the political panorama.

Ms Lengthy-Bailey, the shadow enterprise secretary, is now entrance runner to succeed Corbyn as chief on 42 per cent, forward of fellow candidate (and the bookies’ favorite) Keir Starmer on 37 per cent

What’s extra, Lengthy-Bailey had grown up and at that time nonetheless lived in Frodsham, which is nearer to Liverpool than Salford, although each cities are in Cheshire relatively than Merseyside.

Irrespective of. If stirring up native prejudices helped their then unknown protégée win choice, so be it.

Pugh’s good friend stated of Halligan: ‘He’s a complete chameleon. Apparently, he can placed on a Scouse accent himself when it fits the state of affairs.’ (A Lengthy-Bailey spokesman denied the ‘smear’ allegation.)

Of Lengthy-Bailey’s personal picture of a neighborhood working-class hero, the good friend stated: ‘She bent the reality. She emphasised her working-class credentials whereas residing in a really good home in Frodsham.

‘She’s a pleasant sufficient woman however appeared to lack political conviction. No one knew what her politics had been. No one who knew her was conscious that she had any Left-wing politics in any respect. However she was being backed by highly effective pals in Unite and she or he was fantastic when she had a script in entrance of her.’

Salford council, led by Left-wing mayor Ian Stewart, additionally threw impartiality to the wind and backed her, although the native authority press officer needed to give up in a row over bias.

By mid-summer Lengthy-Bailey had secured the assist of seven native get together branches, with Pugh and Brookes getting 4 every. However when the three-woman remaining shortlist was drawn up, Brookes was not on it. One other candidate who had attracted just one vote was chosen as a substitute. Brookes took authorized recommendation however was instructed there was no attraction.

Her supporters cried ‘fix’ and the native press reported alleged ‘skulduggery’, however to no avail. In August, Lengthy-Bailey received the day.

‘It was hijacked by Unite,’ says Howard Balkind. ‘McCluskey and Halligan walked in and then walked all over us.’

Within the common election of 2015, Lengthy-Bailey received the constituency. Of that marketing campaign she remarked primly: ‘I’ve by no means had anyone being nasty on the doorstep, even when they don’t assist Labour.’

Lengthy-Bailey has since made good on her promise to maneuver to the constituency along with her husband and son, albeit right into a newly-refurbished £600,000 semi-detached home within the upmarket district of Monton — referred to as ‘Monton Carlo’ by much less lucky locals.

For his half in her success, Halligan was introduced south to assist Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour management bid. He was credited by some sources as being a significant component in Corbyn’s subsequent rise to be chief. He’s now on Lengthy-Bailey’s workers and stays simply as combative.

In response to The New Statesman, Halligan lately instructed John McDonnell he was a ‘f****** idiot’ when the shadow chancellor tried to take cost of Lengthy-Bailey’s management marketing campaign.

Caught between these two alpha-Marxists, Ms Lengthy-Bailey’s mouth reportedly ‘opened and shut silently during the clash’.

And now she stands on the cusp of succeeding her political idol — Corbyn, whose personal surprising win could be traced again to the occasions of 2013 and the aforementioned Karie Murphy’s choice as the potential candidate for Falkirk.

Allegations of Unite-orchestrated vote-rigging on an enormous scale to safe Murphy’s candidacy noticed the then Labour chief Ed Miliband transfer to overtake get together guidelines on voting. The modifications had been imagined to diminish the ability of the unions, but the brand new guidelines solely served to permit Labour to be taken over by Corbynistas inside Momentum.

They, relatively than the Parliamentary Labour Get together, now maintain the stability of energy within the management election.

Howard Balkind, who was ousted by Lengthy-Bailey supporters in Salford and subsequently resigned from the get together, is pessimistic about his get together’s future.

‘I’m aged 68 and in the event that they elect Rebecca Lengthy-Bailey, I personally consider I’ll by no means, ever see Labour return to energy,’ he stated final night time. ‘It would be an absolute disaster. They’ve acquired to grasp they’ve acquired to come back again to the centre.’

Till then, Ms Lengthy-Bailey may merely change into the continuity candidate for an additional decade within the wilderness.