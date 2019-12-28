Mary Kom Beats Nikhat Zareen, Will Represent India In Olympic Qualifiers

Mary Kom (51kg), six-time world champion, defeated Nikhat Zareen in a break up verdict trial bout to make the Indian crew for subsequent yr’s Olympic qualifiers in China. In a bout which had only a few clear punches, Mary Kom prevailed 9-1 to make the squad, however stress was palpable contained in the boxing corridor owing to the bitter row triggered by Zareen’s public demand for a trial. Just a few representatives from from Zareen’s house state Telangana’s boxing affiliation cried foul as soon as the end result was declared. Boxing Federation of India (BFI) President Ajay Singh needed to step in to regulate the scenario after A P Reddy, claiming to symbolize the Telangana Boxing Affiliation vociferously protested the choice.

“How will boxing grow amid this kind of politics,” he later advised reporters after being requested to depart the ringside by Ajay Singh and pacified by a disenchanted Zareen herself.

Indian Squad for Girls’s Boxing Remaining Trial Replace- [email protected] defeated @nikhat_zareen in break up choice and is chosen for the Indian teamfor the Olympic Qualifiers, Asia -Oceania from Feb Three-14, 2020 in Wuhan, China.#PunchMeinHaiDum #OlympicQualifiers#boxing pic.twitter.com/AL5rthBrCR — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) December 28, 2019

Bitterness creeped into the buildup to the bout when it was insinuated that the onus was on Mary Kom to agree for the trial though it was a name that the federation needed to take.

Mary Kom was visibly pumped up on the finish of the bout during which she impressed along with her composure.

In different outcomes, two-time world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) was upstaged by a swift-moving Sakshi Chaudhary.

Lather, additionally an Asian medallist, could not deal with Chaudhury’s relentless assault. Within the 60kg class, former world champion L Sarita Devi misplaced to nationwide champion Simranjit Kaur.

It was as soon as once more a battle of tempo as Kaur outwitted Sarita along with her exact hitting and fast reflexes. Additionally making the squad was two-time world medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) after beating Lalita.