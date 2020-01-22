Mary Lattimore – “Polly Of The Circus”

Final 12 months, Mary Lattimore and Superchunk’s Mac McCaughan teamed up for the collaborative ambient album New Rain Duets . Again in September, she shared the 15 – minute composition “Quintana.” And as we speak, the experimental harpist is again with “Polly Of The Circus,” one other new track for Grownup Swim's Singles sequence.

“The song was made after I saw a doc called Dawson City Frozen Time, scored by my friend Alex Somers,” Lattimore explains in a press release. “ Polly Of The Circus was the title of one of many previous silent movies found in permafrost within the Yukon, featured within the film, the one copy that survived and it sort of warped within the getting older course of. I created somewhat track primarily based on the movie within the movie. “

“Polly Of The Circus” sounds one thing like Lattimore taking part in her harp within the middling of a glittering New Age ice cavern. It is extremely fairly, and you may take heed to it under.