Masked armed robbers drag woman 85 up stairs in Bolton Greater Manchester

An aged girl was dragged up the steps by masked armed robbers who burst into her residence whereas she was watching TV.

The aged sufferer, 85, was at residence in Purbeck Drive, Bolton between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday when two males stormed in carrying masks and carrying a metallic bar.

They dragged her up the steps earlier than threatening her and demanding cash.

The pensioner managed to lift the alarm by screaming to a neighbour for assist, regardless of the attackers having his hand over her mouth.

She escaped with none critical accidents however the males fled with money and jewelry.

No arrests have been made and Better Manchester Police are interesting for witnesses.

Detective Inspector John Davies, of GMP’s Bolton district, stated: ‘This was a horrendous assault on an aged girl in her own residence, the place the place it’s best to really feel protected, and we’re doing every little thing we will to seek out the lads accountable.

‘The girl bravely tried to shout for assist however one of many robbers put his hand over her mouth in an try and silence her.

‘Fortunately she wasn’t critically injured and is recovering together with her household however she has been left extremely shaken by this ordeal.

‘It wasn’t notably late when this incident occurred so I’m hoping somebody could have seen one thing that would help with our enquiries.

‘When you noticed two males wearing darkish clothes and appearing suspiciously within the space or have any data that would assist us discover the lads accountable for this despicable assault, please get in contact as quickly as potential.’

Anybody with data ought to contact police on 0161 856 5757 or 101 quoting incident quantity 2835 of 11/01/2020, or the impartial charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.