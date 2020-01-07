“Masked Men Will Be Exposed Soon”: Prakash Javadekar On JNU Attack

Prakash Javadekar reacted to the JNU violence at the moment.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday mentioned “masked” males concerned within the JNU assault will probably be uncovered quickly because the Dwelling ministry has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an occasion, the Info and Broadcasting Minister mentioned misunderstanding are intentionally being unfold in JNU and others components of the nation to incite violence.

“I feel that Home minister has ordered an enquiry and the masked men involved in the JNU attack will soon be unmasked.”

“Also, misunderstandings are deliberately being spread in JNU and in others parts of the country to incite violence, which will also be exposed,” he mentioned.

Union Dwelling minister Amit Shah on Sunday ordered an inquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP stage officer and requested for a report back to be submitted as quickly as attainable.

On Sunday, a mob of masked males stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically focused college students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking home windows, furnishings and private belongings. In addition they attacked a ladies”s hostel.