Masked thugs on quad bike chase saboteurs from hunt while screaming abuse at them

Menacing footage exhibits hunt saboteurs being threatened and chased off by masked pro-hunt thugs on quad bikes.

The saboteur group had adopted the Avon Vale Hunt on Saturday afternoon after recognizing a number of riders.

Video filmed from contained in the hunt sabs’ Land Rover exhibits a few members of the group standing in entrance of their car, maintaining a tally of the hunters as they rode out.

A huntsman in a pink jacket may be seen within the footage using previous the hunt sabs’ automobile and telling them: ‘Your worst nightmare has simply turned up.’

Seconds later, the encounter turned hostile – as a pink quad bike sped in the direction of the hunt sabs’ automobile, narrowly avoiding crashing into it.

The quad bike, which had no quantity plates, pulled up alongside the Land Rover and two masked males climb off and commenced thumping on the home windows and yelling on the sabs inside to ‘f**ok off’.

And because the hunt sabs start to drive off, the masked males leap again on their quad bike and pursue them – persevering with their intimidation for nearly two minutes as they drive.

The Bathtub Hunt Sabs group mentioned the encounter, which occurred close to the village of Atworth, Wiltshire, left them feeling ‘unsafe’ – however they consider they know the identification of the 2 masked males.

A spokesman for the group mentioned: ‘They act as personal thugs for a lot of totally different hunt teams within the space.

‘The lads on the quad bike verbally abused and threatened us. They tried to open the doorways of our car and smash the home windows.

‘They instructed one of many male sabs to get out of the car. He didn’t.

‘We felt unsafe, so as soon as we noticed the hounds being packed up the choice was made to go away the world.’

The sabs group mentioned that they had initially pushed to disrupt a pheasant shoot on Saturday morning at Colerne Air Base, close to Chippenham – seven miles from Atworth.

The group was driving again in the direction of Bathtub, Somerset, once they noticed the hunt.

The group spokesman mentioned: ‘There have been about 20 horses within the subject, two or three redcoats and quite a few assist automobiles in attendance, some with younger kids and toddlers current.

‘One assist car blocked public roads to stop us passing, pedestrians additionally blocked the highway, and different hunt supporters shouted abuse.’

The Bathtub Hunt Sabs spokesman added: ‘The hunt members have been initially fairly timid round us.

‘However as soon as the employed ”goons” arrived to attempt to intimidate us, they grew to become very excited and came visiting and instructed us our ”worst nightmare” had simply arrived.’

The video footage, filmed out of either side of the Land Rover, exhibits the menacing masked males leap off their quad bike and flank the automobile, violently thumping towards the home windows.

Because the Land Rover started to drive away, the quad bikers adopted, persevering with to thump the home windows and the facet of the automobile and to yell abuse on the sabs inside.

Their chase noticed the quad bikers narrowly keep away from a bike owner on the nation highway, mount the grassy financial institution alongside the Land Rover, and at one level even drive into the facet of the Land Rover.

After virtually two minutes of giving chase, the bikers stopped and the hunt sabs left the scene.

The group haven’t reported the incident, as a spokesman mentioned: ‘The police by no means do something about one of these behaviour.’

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman mentioned: ‘If a criminal offense was reported it could be appeared into, assessed, and handled accordingly – however it could must be reported first.’

MailOnline has contacted the Avon Vale Hunt for remark.