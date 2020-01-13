Masked Woman In JNU Video Suspected To Be From Delhi University: Sources

JNU: The masked lady within the video is suspected to be a Delhi College scholar, sources stated.

New Delhi:

The masked lady who was seen within the movies of the mob assault at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) final week seems to have been recognized by Delhi Police. The girl, seen sporting a checkered shirt, gentle blue scarf and carrying a stick, is suspected to be a scholar of Delhi College, police sources stated. She is among the many 49 individuals who have been despatched notices by the police to come back for questioning.

9 suspects, who embrace injured scholar union chief Aishe Ghosh, had been named and recognized on Friday on the idea of viral social media posts and statements from hostel wardens, safety guards and college students.

“I was not the one in a mask… I am the one who was affected. I still have my blood-soaked clothes,” Ms Ghosh stated on Friday night.

Others who’ve been despatched notices embrace 37 individuals who had been a part of a WhatsApp group referred to as “Unity Against Left” that’s believed to have been created whereas the violence escalated on the JNU campus. Two others are those that had been who had been featured in a sting operation carried out by information channel India In the present day.

The questioning by the Particular Investigation Crew (SIT) will start immediately, with totally different time slots for every particular person. The cops additionally stated feminine suspects needn’t current themselves on the Crime Department workplace however could be questioned by feminine officers at a time and place of their selecting.

On Friday Delhi Police had launched a collection of pictures – a few of which didn’t appear very clear – that they stated recognized suspects in clashes over the hostel payment hike that came about on the college’s laptop server room over January four and January 5. Naming principally members of the Left-controlled college students’ union, the police gave few particulars on the assault by a masked mob on college students and academics on Sunday night.

Left-backed scholar teams and the ABVP have accused one another of the violence.