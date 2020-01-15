Masked woman in viral video of JNU attack not me, Komal Sharma tells NCW, seeks assistance

BJP employees, college students conflict outdoors Bengaluru’s JNC













ABVP activist and Delhi College scholar from Daulat Ram School, Komal Sharma, who was recognized because the ‘masked girl’ within the January 5-Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) violence, has advised the Nationwide Fee for Girls (NCW) she is harmless.

ABVP-affiliated Komal Sharma has sought help from the NCW.IANS

The ABVP-affiliated scholar has sought help from the NCW. She has been requested to hitch the police probe however hasn’t finished so but.

Delhi Police identifies masked girl

The Particular Investigation Crew of the Delhi Police has recognized a masked girl seen in one of many movies of the violence which was unleashed contained in the JNU campus on January 5.

The girl, carrying a examine shirt, mild blue scarf and carrying a stick, seen within the purported movies of the violence, has been recognized as a scholar of Delhi College, police stated. Her identify has not been revealed but. Nonetheless, in response to an India In the present day report, the lady is Komal Sharma.

The Delhi Police have to this point issued notices to 9 accused asking them to hitch the investigation into the JNU violence. Seven out of the 9 suspects are from Left organisations.

Out of the seven accused, three — JNUSU President Aishe Gosh, Bhaskar Vijay and Pankaj joined the investigation on Monday.

Different alleged members of the ABVP Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah, whose faces emerged throughout a TV channel sting, refused to hitch the probe, police stated, and expressed hope they’d be part of the investigation on Tuesday.

The police have determined to ship a authorized discover to 37 extra individuals concerned within the violence that left 20 individuals injured.

