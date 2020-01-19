Mass brawl between rival rugby teams sees FOUR players sent off as officials launch investigation

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

A mass brawl between rival rugby groups was caught on digital camera earlier than 4 gamers have been despatched off and self-discipline chiefs launched an official investigation.

The footage was recorded by a spectator on the match between Cambrian and Treorchy in Wales on Saturday.

Within the video, Cambrian Welfare RFC might be seen sporting crimson jerseys with Treorchy sporting the darker black-and-white striped equipment.

The scuffle is already nicely underway when the clip begins with the gang watching on from the stands and shouting right down to the gamers.

The referee blows his whistle in an try and get the scenario underneath management however not one of the 30 gamers on the pitch appear to note.

Within the centre of the brawl, a number of Cambrian gamers might be seen grappling with a member from the opposing staff earlier than they drag him to the bottom.

Different gamers splinter off into mini-groups as a tirade of kicks and punches are launched from members of each groups.

The referee tries as soon as once more to blow his whistle earlier than trying round in despair.

One group stumbles nearer towards the gang as dozens of gamers pile in on high of one another.

The referee walks over as the 2 sides separate and assist their staff mates off the ground.

The brawl then appears to return to an finish because the gamers begin to stroll away from one another.

The referee takes just a few steps again as a number of Cambrian gamers comply with him and the video ends shortly after.

Two gamers from either side have been given straight crimson playing cards because of the fracas and Welsh Rugby Union disciplinary chiefs have mentioned that they’ll now launch an investigation.

The scrap came about within the second half of the match within the Division One East Central high versus backside assembly.

Division leaders Treorchy have already had preliminary talks about what occurred throughout the conflict and have agreed to probe the matter additional.

And the membership secretary for backside of the desk Cambrian, Stephen Thomas, confirmed they might be holding a gathering on Monday evening to analyze.

Treorchy ended up profitable the sport 16-10.

Chatting with WalesOnline, the membership’s chairman Andrew Jones mentioned: ‘It was massively disappointing from our perspective to place it mildly.

‘It was a one-off flare-up and there have been no playing cards issued by the referee as much as that time.

‘It was performed in an excellent spirit and that is what made it all of the extra disappointing. I do not need our membership to get themselves concerned in something like that. We actually condone that.’

Cambrian Welfare RFC has been contacted for remark.