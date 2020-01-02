January 2, 2020 | 12:07pm | Up to date January 2, 2020 | 12:08pm

A Massachusetts correction officer used a debit card scheme to steal greater than $6,000 from inmates’ private accounts, authorities mentioned.

Ronald Moloney, 50, of Peabody, was suspended with out pay by the Middlesex Sheriff’s Workplace from his publish on the Middlesex Jail and Home of Correction after his arraignment Monday, prosecutors introduced Tuesday.

Middlesex District Lawyer Marian Ryan alleges that Moloney issued fraudulent debit playing cards that have been then used for private purchases or money withdrawals totaling $6,229. Moloney issued 93 debit playing cards himself and had eight playing cards processed by one other staffer, Ryan mentioned.

A probe into Moloney was launched in June after authorities obtained a request from an inmate who sought the switch of his canteen cash whereas being moved to a different facility, prosecutors mentioned.

Investigators later discovered that the cash had been refunded via a debit card in Could and had already been spent. However the inmate wouldn’t have been capable of obtain the debit card or spend the funds since he was incarcerated on the time, Ryan mentioned.

Moloney then wrote a false report indicating that he mistakenly credited the cash to a debit card for one more inmate, however that inmate allegedly by no means obtained the cash both.

Moloney, who has been charged with larceny over $1,200 and submitting a false report by a public worker, additionally allegedly focused dormant canteen accounts of inmates who had been launched to keep away from being detected.

The correction officer has been launched with out bail and was ordered to return to courtroom on Jan. 17. A telephone listed in Moloney’s title had been disconnected as of Thursday.