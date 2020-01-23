January 23, 2020 | 2:08pm

A Massachusetts girl was busted for allegedly turning a retailer car parking zone into her personal private potty — pooping there a staggering eight instances in roughly a month.

Dubbed the “Parking Lot Pooper,” Andrea Grocer, 51, of Ashland was allegedly caught dropping trou close to the Natick Out of doors Retailer Wednesday morning after she was nabbed on digital camera within the act, in line with metrowestdailynews.com.

“At first, [workers] thought it was an animal but then they noticed toilet paper and other wipes – items animals would not have access to,” Police spokeswoman Lt. Cara Rossi mentioned, who mentioned the primary feces was present in early December.

Cops linked Grocer to all eight of poops — leaving retailer proprietor Henry Kanner flush with pleasure.

“I’m so happy they arrested her,” Kanner mentioned. “I have no idea who she is. This has been ongoing. She has defecated quite often over here. There’s nothing more disgusting coming into your parking lot in the morning and seeing a pile of human excrement.”

Kanner mentioned the thoughtless transfer really stinks. “I can’t figure out why anyone would do that,” he fumed.

At Grocer’s arraignment Wednesday, her lawyer known as her a “pillar of the community” who works full time.

Grocer was charged with wanton destruction of property, and launched with out bail.

She is due again in court docket on March 2.

Final yr, a New Jersey superintendent was outed as a faculty’s “mystery pooper.”