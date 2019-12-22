December 22, 2019 | 9:58am

A Massachusetts girl was mauled to demise by the household canine whereas struggling a seizure, in response to a report.

Melissa Astacio, 44, was having a seizure round 5:30 p.m. in her Somerset dwelling when the Eight-year-old pit bull attacked her, information station WJAR reported.

Her daughter, Heaven, was calling 911 for assist when the canine named Amigo pounced on the lady, who had a historical past of seizures.

“I don’t think he was trying to attack her,” her daughter informed WJAR. “I think the dog was just trying to help my mom but he’s just a dog and he didn’t know any better.”

Officers have been compelled to Taze the canine earlier than they might assist Astacio, who was rushed to the hospital and died from her accidents, in response to the report.

Astacio’s daughter mentioned the canine had by no means reacted violently earlier than to her mom struggling a seizure.

“The dog would just lay on the side of her and like sniff her and stuff like that,” Heaven informed the information station.

Police mentioned the canine was dropped at Swansea Animal Rescue, the place he was positioned in quarantine whereas they examine the deadly incident.