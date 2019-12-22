Massachusetts woman mauled to death by her pet pit bull while suffering seizure

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

A Massachusetts lady has died after she was mauled to dying by her canine whereas struggling a seizure – however the household will not put the canine down.

Melissa Astacio, 44, was struggling a seizure in her Somerset residence on Friday when her eight-year-old pit bull named Amigo attacked her.

Police have been referred to as to the house round 5.20pm by Melissa’s daughter Heaven.

Responding officers have been pressured to taser the canine earlier than paramedics might help Astacio, who had a historical past of seizures.

She was rushed to the hospital and died from her accidents.

‘I do not assume he was attempting to assault her,’ Heaven stated to WJAR. ‘I believe the canine was simply attempting to assist my mother however he is only a canine and he did not know any higher.’

‘What occurred that night time, it by no means occurred like that earlier than. I do not need to see my canine get put down for one thing he was solely attempting to assist with,’ she added.

She stated her canine had by no means reacted violently prior to now to her mom having a seizure.

‘The canine would simply legislation on the aspect of her and like sniff her and stuff like that,’ Heaven stated.

Some neighbors left flowers on the doorstep of Astacio’s residence

Cops pictured on the scene Friday night at Astacio’s Somerset residence

The canine Amigo was dropped at Swansea Animal Rescue the place he was positioned in quarantine as officers examine the incident.

The household had Amigo since he was a pet.

Whereas pit bulls are stereotyped as harmful canines, consultants say the breed is not essentially extra aggressive than different canines.

‘Each canine has conduct that comes from each nature and nurture, and no breed is inherently good or inherently unhealthy any greater than any human being is,’ Dr. Terri Shiny, director of conduct companies at MSPCA-Angell stated, in response to the Boston Herald.

Astacio’s dying has shook the group as some locals left flowers on the doorstep of the mother-of-three.

‘All my mother ever wished was for me and her three children to have a greater life than she might,’ Heaven stated.

Police don’t imagine prison conduct or foul play is suspected.