January 16, 2020 | 11:41am

College students throw snowballs throughout a snowball battle flash mob on the College of British Columbia. ZUMAPRESS.com

A Canadian college was pressured to reschedule its annual snowball battle — due to snow.

In an ironic transfer, the College of British Columbia stated its “serious snowy showdown,” which was anticipated to attract hundreds on Wednesday, needed to be postponed after a campus-wide snow day was referred to as.

The Vancouver college canceled all courses as virtually 10 inches of snow fell within the space, in line with Canada’s official meteorologists, ECCC.

UBC’s social committee stated the delay was to make sure everybody might get to the campus safely and “have the wildest snowball fight possible.”

“Enjoy your day off, get some extra target practice, and we’ll see you all tomorrow!” organizers stated in a Fb announcement.

The annual snow battle — attended by three,000 final yr — is now anticipated for three:30 p.m. New York time Thursday, beginning with an official countdown.

“It’s your chance to rally against that person in lecture who states things in the form of questions, provide some payback for the friend that ‘forgot’ your secret Santa gift or stand up to the roommates that stole your leftovers from the fridge,” organizers stated on-line.

“See you on the snowy battleground ❄️” the posting stated.