Massive fire breaks out at footwear factory in Delhi, 26 fire engines at spot

At the least 26 fireplace engines have been rushed to the footwear manufacturing manufacturing unit in Lawrence Street in New Delhi.
A fireplace broke out at a footwear manufacturing unit in Lawrence Street within the nationwide capital on Tuesday, January 14. At the least 26 fireplace engines have been rushed to the spot and firefighters are attempting to douse the blaze.
The explanation behind the hearth is but to be ascertained.
(This can be a growing story. Extra particulars awaited)
Urged Articles
Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...
Add Comment