News

Massive fire breaks out at footwear factory in Delhi, 26 fire engines at spot

January 14, 2020
1 Min Read

At the least 26 fireplace engines have been rushed to the footwear manufacturing manufacturing unit in Lawrence Street in New Delhi.

Fireplace at Noida’s ESI hospital







A fireplace broke out at a footwear manufacturing unit in Lawrence Street within the nationwide capital on Tuesday, January 14. At the least 26 fireplace engines have been rushed to the spot and firefighters are attempting to douse the blaze.

delhi fire

The explanation behind the hearth on the footwear manufacturing unit is but to be ascertained.Twitter/ANI

The explanation behind the hearth is but to be ascertained.

(This can be a growing story. Extra particulars awaited)

Urged Articles

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment