Massive Fire Breaks Out At Mumbai Chemical Godown; 15 Firetrucks On Spot

December 27, 2019
A large hearth broke out at a chemical godown in Mumbai’s suburban Ghatkopar this night. No casualties have been reported up to now.

Fifteen hearth tenders are on the spot which has been declared a Stage three hearth. The fireplace broke out within the industrial gala at Subhash Nagar in Sakinaka.

Movies present smoke billowing out from the manufacturing facility that has enveloped the sky within the space. Quite a lot of individuals shared pictures and movies of the incident on Twitter.

Extra particulars are awaited.

