“Massive Protest” If PM Inaugurate “Khelo India”: Assam Students Body

BJP planning to destroy Assam, we won’t sit idle: AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath

Guwahati:

Intensifying its agitation in opposition to the amended Citizenship Act, the All Assam College students’ Union (AASU) in the present day mentioned a “massive protest” shall be organised if Prime Minister Narendra Modi involves inaugurate the “Khelo India” video games on January 10 within the state capital.

Addressing a press convention, AASU management mentioned the organisation is preserving a “close watch” on the forthcoming T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 5 in Guwahati and the “Khelo India” video games scheduled from January 10 to 22, 2020.

“After the Citizenship (Modification) Act was handed, the prime minister is prone to go to Assam for the primary time. If he visits for the “Khelo India”, there shall be an enormous protest,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath mentioned.

He, nonetheless, didn’t elaborate and mentioned particulars shall be shared in coming days after getting affirmation of PM Modi’s go to to the state capital.

“Modi and the BJP are planning to destroy Assam and we will not sit idle. The struggle against the CAA will be a long one. We are fighting a legal battle in the Supreme Court and we have full faith in it. Democratic protests will go on simultaneously,” Mr Nath mentioned.

Demanding instant repeal of the contentious Citizenship Act, AASU chief adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya mentioned the organisation will observe all of the actions of the federal government to deviate peoples” consideration from the motion.

“There are two video games occurring in Guwahati within the coming days. The primary one is the cricket match on January 5 after which “Khelo India”. We’re preserving a detailed watch on each,” he added.

When requested repeatedly what he meant by “close watch”, Mr Bhattacharya mentioned, “We will inform in due course of time”.

The coed chief additionally requested Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to reveal the supply of his assertion that solely a “negligible” variety of unlawful Hindu Bangladeshis shall be benefitted by the CAA within the state.

On December 14, Mr Sonowal had mentioned that individuals benefitting by the amended Citizenship Act shall be “very negligible” in quantity and the precise variety of folks shall be disclosed at an acceptable time. AASU common secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi questioned Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for quoting completely different figures of unlawful Hindu Bangladeshis residing within the state from the Nationwide Register of Residents (NRC).

“The government is giving misleading figures like four lakh, five lakh and 10 lakh. They are saying that they got this number from the NRC,” he mentioned.

Demanding a probe into the matter, Mr Nath mentioned, the Supreme Court docket had clearly barred the NRC Authority from sharing any knowledge and if the state authorities is definitely quoting the figures from the NRC, then some officers “must be leaking data”.

Claiming most of 5.42 lakh folks within the state will profit from the amended Citizenship Act, Mr Sarma had mentioned on December 16 that the determine was arrived at after assessing the variety of individuals rejected from the NRC, which excluded over 19 lakh folks in its closing listing printed on August 31.

At a press convention on November 20, the day when Union Residence Minister Amit Shah had introduced to have a country-wide NRC within the Rajya Sabha, Mr Sarma had mentioned that the state authorities had requested the Centre to reject the NRC.

To safeguard the curiosity of the folks, Mr Bhattacharya demanded Interior-Line Allow (ILP) for Assam prefer it has been granted to Manipur and Meghalaya.

“We want safeguards for the indigenous people from all illegal immigrants. It does not matter if the illegal Bangladeshi is a Hindu or Muslim. Religion does not matter.”

“We will not accept a single illegal person coming after March 24, 1971,” he added.

The AASU management introduced a collection of agitational programmes together with 30 different indigenous teams throughout the state until January 17 and appealed to folks to affix them in giant numbers.