“Massive Protest” If PM Inaugurates “Khelo India”: Assam Students Body

CAA Protests: Younger demonstrators shout slogans throughout a protest in Guwahati (AFP File Picture)

Guwahati, Assam:

In a bid to accentuate its agitation towards the controversial Citizenship Modification Act or CAA, the highly effective All Assam college students Union or AASU has determined to launch large protests if Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Assam’s Guwahati to flag off the ‘Khelo India’ video games, scheduled to be held within the metropolis from January 9 until January 22.

“After the Citizenship (Modification) Act was handed, the prime minister is prone to go to Assam for the primary time. If he visits for the “Khelo India”, there might be a large protest,” AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath was quoted as saying by information company PTI.

Aside from the “Khelo India” video games, AASU additionally stated they’d be conserving a “close watch” on the upcoming T20 match between India and Sri Lanka on January 5, reported PTI.

Earlier, Assam minister and BJP heavy-weight Himanta Biswa Sarma has ‘invited’ the AASU management for an open debate over contentious points affecting the state, together with the Citizenship regulation and the Nationwide Register of Residents.

AASU advisor Sammujjal Kumar Bhattacharyya hit again at Mr Sarma saying the coed’s union will solely have a debate with PM Modi.

“We are ready for the debate, provided Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes down for the same. He, however, can take along Union Home Minister or the State BJP leaders like Sarbananda Sonowal or Himanta Biswa Sarma. The level of debate over the issue of such magnitude should not be scaled down for the greater interest of the people of Assam,” Mr Bhattacharyya informed reporters at Guwahati.

Asserting this whereas addressing the press right this moment, the AASU management said that on January 31, the coed physique will lengthen its assist to authorities workers opposing the Citizenship regulation.

On January 1, the AASU has known as for state-wide tributes to five of those that died throughout firing by police throughout protests over the Citizenship regulation.

From January three until January 11, the AASU will stage state-wide protests towards the contentious Citizenship Modification Act, which is able to contain collaborations with people artistes as properly.

(With Inputs From PTI)