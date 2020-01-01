Massive Traffic Jams Across Delhi On New Year’s Day

Delhi Visitors: Visitors jams have been seen in Delhi’s ITO space

New Delhi:

A number of visitors jams have been seen throughout the nationwide capital at the moment, on the primary day of the brand new 12 months. Visuals confirmed lots of of automobiles crawling slowly ahead in a number of components of Delhi, as visitors police issued a number of alerts to make sure the sleek move of visitors. Visitors motion was additionally closed in just a few areas due to an enormous variety of automobiles.

Huge jams have been seen in Delhi’s ITO, Barapullah Flyover and India Gate, reported information company ANI. Delhi’s visitors police additionally tweeted saying visitors motion was closed in Jai Singh highway in central Delhi’s Connaught Place and likewise stated there was heavy visitors at India Gate and Mathura Street.

Lots of of protestors additionally gathered at the moment to protest towards the amended Citizenship legislation at India Gate, including to sluggish visitors motion. 5 Delhi Metro stations have been additionally shut to ease passenger rush on New Yr’s Day.

“The entry and exit gates of the Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Pragati Maidan, Khan Market and Mandi House stations are closed. Interchange is available at Central Secretariat and Mandi House,” the Delhi Metro Rail Company tweeted. The Metro stations reopened after an hour.

Folks coming from Noida have been suggested to take DND or Akshardham to succeed in Delhi as a result of highway quantity 13A between Mathura Street and Kalindi Kunj have been closed for visitors motion, information company PTI stated, quoting officers.

Motion of automobiles was additionally affected in North Delhi due to a truck breakdown on Prembari flyover, reported PTI.

“Traffic will remain heavy from Raja Garden towards Punjabi Bagh due to ongoing work by PWD. Kindly avoid the stretch,” Delhi Visitors police tweeted.

