January 13, 2020 | 6:57am

A water primary break has turned a number of streets within the Higher West Facet into rivers early Monday and is affecting subway service.

The FDNY responded to the flooding simply earlier than 5 a.m. at Broadway and West 62nd Avenue and was checking space basements for indicators of the deluge, in response to WABC.

West 61st to West 65th streets are underneath water as police direct site visitors across the space.

The Division of Environmental Safety and Constructing Division employees additionally responded to the scene.

Northbound 1 trains are operating on the categorical monitor from 34th Avenue-Penn Station to 72nd Avenue.



Some northbound 2 trains are operating on the 5 line from Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Heart to 149th Avenue-Grand Concourse.

This a creating story