Masters snooker 2020: How to watch the Masters snooker – TV, live stream, dates, times, prize money

Masters snooker returns in 2020 with Judd Trump aiming to defend his title at Ally Pally.

The highest-ranked star would be the centre of consideration following the shock withdrawal of Ronnie O’Sullivan from the match in December.

World Snooker cited ‘personal reasons’ for O’Sullivan’s absence, although the famous person disputed the assertion, claiming he merely “just did not want to play in it this year.”

Loads of big names from the world of snooker are nonetheless within the body and will likely be gunning for a shot at Trump and the title.

The Masters 2020 snooker match.

When is the Masters 2020?

The match begins on Sunday 12th January 2020 and runs till Sunday 19th January 2020.

The place is the Masters 2020 held?

The Masters 2020 takes place at Alexandra Palace, London.

Masters 2020 schedule

Take a look at our complete information to every day of motion beneath – together with TV particulars.

Find out how to watch and stay stream the Masters 2020

Sunday 12 January – First spherical

Ding Junhui v Joe Perry

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Selby v Ali Carter

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Monday 13 January – First spherical

Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Allen v David Gilbert

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Tuesday 14 January – First spherical

Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Wednesday 15 January – First spherical

Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Thursday 16 January – Quarter-finals

1:00pm and seven:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm and 6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Friday 17 January – Quarter-finals

TBC (BBC)

1:00pm and 6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Saturday 18 January – Semi-finals

TBC (BBC)

1:00pm and 6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Sunday 19 January – Remaining

TBC (BBC)

1:00pm and 6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

You can even stay stream matches by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a yr.

Take a look at the newest Eurosport offers right here

Masters 2020 prize cash

Winner: £250,00zero

£15,00zero TOTAL: £725,00zero

Who received the Masters in 2019?

Judd Trump secured the trophy in 2019 after defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-Four within the closing.

Neither participant was ranked within the prime three, although the elite trio of Marks – Allen, Williams and Selby – fell early on to pave the best way for Trump’s success.

He’ll stay among the many prime contenders for this yr’s competitors.