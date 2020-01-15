Masters snooker 2020: How to watch the Masters snooker – TV, live stream, dates, times, prize money

Masters snooker returns in 2020 with Judd Trump aiming to defend his title at Ally Pally.

The highest-ranked star would be the centre of consideration following the shock withdrawal of Ronnie O’Sullivan from the event in December.

World Snooker cited ‘personal reasons’ for O’Sullivan’s absence, although the celebrity disputed the assertion, claiming he merely “just did not want to play in it this year.”

Loads of enormous names from the world of snooker are nonetheless within the body and shall be gunning for a shot at Trump and the title.

every part you could know concerning the Masters 2020 snooker event.

When is the Masters 2020?

The event begins on Sunday 12th January 2020 and runs till Sunday 19th January 2020.

The place is the Masters 2020 held?

The Masters 2020 takes place at Alexandra Palace, London.

Masters 2020 schedule

Take a look at our complete information to every day of motion under – together with TV particulars.

Tips on how to watch and stay stream the Masters 2020

Tuesday 14th January – First spherical

Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Wednesday 15th January – First spherical

Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Thursday 16th January – Quarter-finals

1:00pm and seven:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm and 6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Friday 17th January – Quarter-finals

TBC (BBC)

1:00pm and 6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Saturday 18th January – Semi-finals

TBC (BBC)

1:00pm and 6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Sunday 19th January – Ultimate

TBC (BBC)

1:00pm and 6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

You can too stay stream matches through BBC iPlayer on a spread of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a yr.

Take a look at the newest Eurosport offers right here

Masters 2020 prize cash

Winner: £250,000

£250,000 Runner-up: £100,000

£100,000 Semi-finals: £60,000

£60,000 Quarter-finals: £30,000

£30,000 Final 16: £15,000

£15,000 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL: £725,000

Who gained the Masters in 2019?

Judd Trump secured the trophy in 2019 after defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-Four within the last.

Neither participant was ranked within the high three, although the elite trio of Marks – Allen, Williams and Selby – fell early on to pave the best way for Trump’s success.

He’ll stay among the many high contenders for this yr’s competitors.