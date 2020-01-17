Masters snooker 2020: How to watch the Masters snooker – TV, live stream, dates, times, prize money

Masters snooker is boiling all the way down to the ultimate few contenders following a string of high-profile stars exiting the competitors early on.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces you must know concerning the Masters 2020 snooker event.

When is the Masters 2020?

The event begins on Sunday 12th January 2020 and runs till Sunday 19th January 2020.

The place is the Masters 2020 held?

The Masters 2020 takes place at Alexandra Palace, London.

Masters 2020 schedule

Take a look at our complete information to every day of motion beneath – together with TV particulars.

Easy methods to watch and reside stream the Masters 2020

Wednesday 15th January – First spherical

Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

7:00pm (BBC Pink Button)

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Thursday 16th January – Quarter-finals

Shaun Murphy v Joe Perry

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Ali Carter v John Higgins

7:00pm (BBC2)

7:00pm (BBC Pink Button)

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Friday 17th January – Quarter-finals

Stephen Maguire v David Gilbert

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Kyren Wilson/Jack Lisowski v Mark Williams/Stuart Bingham

7:00pm (BBC2)

7:00pm (BBC Pink Button)

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Saturday 18th January – Semi-finals

TBC v TBC

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

1:15pm (BBC1)

TBC v TBC

7:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Sunday 19th January – Last

TBC v TBC

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

7:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

You can even reside stream matches through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 per thirty days or £39.99 a yr.

Take a look at the newest Eurosport offers right here

Masters 2020 prize cash

Winner: £250,00zero

£250,00zero Runner-up: £100,00zero

£100,00zero Semi-finals: £60,00zero

£60,00zero Quarter-finals: £30,00zero

£30,00zero Final 16: £15,00zero

£15,00zero Highest break: £15,00zero

£15,00zero TOTAL: £725,00zero

Who received the Masters in 2019?

Judd Trump secured the trophy in 2019 after defeating Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-Four within the closing.

Neither participant was ranked within the prime three, although the elite trio of Marks – Allen, Williams and Selby – fell early on to pave the way in which for Trump’s success.

He’ll stay among the many prime contenders for this yr’s competitors.