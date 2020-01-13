Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 2 – Monday 13th January

The primary day of the Masters 2020 noticed shocks as Mark Selby and Ding Junhui have been knocked out by Joe Perry and Ali Carter respectively.

Can the favourites keep away from catastrophe this time round?

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the total schedule for Day 2 of the Masters snooker event.

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day 2

All instances approximate.

Monday 13 January – First spherical

Neil Robertson v Stephen Maguire

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Allen v David Gilbert

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Methods to watch Masters snooker on TV and stay stream

Followers can tune in to look at the motion this afternoon without spending a dime on BBC1 from 1:00pm.

You can even stay stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport may even present stay protection all through the night on TV and on-line.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 per 30 days or £39.99 a yr.