Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 3 – Tuesday 14th January

Judd Trump begins his Masters title defence at Ally Pally right now when he faces Shaun Murphy.

He kicks off Tuesday’s motion, however there’s extra pleasure in retailer all through the day.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete schedule for Day three of the Masters snooker match.

Masters 2020 schedule, TV information, prize cash particulars

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day three

All occasions approximate.

Tuesday 14 January – First spherical

Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

John Higgins v Barry Hawkins

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Easy methods to watch Masters snooker on TV and stay stream

Followers can tune in to observe the motion this afternoon totally free on BBC1 from 1:00pm.

You can even stay stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport may also present stay protection all through the night on TV and on-line.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 per 30 days or £39.99 a 12 months.