Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 4 – Wednesday 15th January

Mark Williams is among the many big-hitters in motion on the fourth day of Masters motion.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the total schedule for Day four of the Masters snooker match.

Masters 2020 schedule, TV information, prize cash particulars

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day four

All occasions approximate.

Wednesday 15th January – First spherical

Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski

1:00pm (BBC2)

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

The right way to watch Masters snooker on TV and stay stream

Followers can tune in to look at the motion this afternoon without spending a dime on BBC1 from 1:00pm.

It’s also possible to stay stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport may also present stay protection all through the night on TV and on-line.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 per 30 days or £39.99 a 12 months.