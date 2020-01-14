Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 4 – Wednesday 15th January

The Masters snooker event schedule data has been confirmed – HEARALPUBLICIST brings you every thing you have to find out about Day four
Mark Williams is among the many big-hitters in motion on the fourth day of Masters motion.
HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the total schedule for Day four of the Masters snooker event.
Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day four
All occasions approximate.
Wednesday 15th January – First spherical
Kyren Wilson v Jack Lisowski
1:00pm (BBC2)
1:00pm (Eurosport 2)
Mark Williams v Stuart Bingham
6:45pm (Eurosport 2)
watch Masters snooker on TV and stay stream
Followers can tune in to look at the motion this afternoon without spending a dime on BBC1 from 1:00pm.
It’s also possible to stay stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Eurosport may also present stay protection all through the night on TV and on-line.
If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a yr.
