Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 5 – Thursday 16th January

The Masters snooker match schedule data has been confirmed – HEARALPUBLICIST brings you all the things you want to find out about Day 5
❚ We might earn fee from hyperlinks on this web page. Our editorial is all the time unbiased (study extra)
Shaun Murphy returns to the desk within the Masters quarter-finals after dumping prime seed Judd Trump out of the competitors on the first hurdle.
HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete schedule for Day 5 of the Masters snooker match.
- Masters 2020 schedule, TV information, prize cash particulars
Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day 5
All occasions approximate.
Thursday 16th January – Quarter-finals
Shaun Murphy v Joe Perry
1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)
Ali Carter v John Higgins
7:00pm (BBC2)
7:00pm (BBC Crimson Button)
6:45pm (Eurosport 2)
Easy methods to watch Masters snooker on TV and reside stream
Followers can tune in to observe the motion this afternoon without cost on BBC2 from 1:00pm.
It’s also possible to reside stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Eurosport may also present reside protection all through the night on TV and on-line.
If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a 12 months.
- Check out the most recent Eurosport offers right here
Add Comment