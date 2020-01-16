News WORLD

Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 5 – Thursday 16th January

January 16, 2020
2 Min Read

The Masters snooker match schedule data has been confirmed – HEARALPUBLICIST brings you all the things you want to find out about Day 5

  We might earn fee from hyperlinks on this web page. Our editorial is all the time unbiased (study extra)

Shaun Murphy



Shaun Murphy returns to the desk within the Masters quarter-finals after dumping prime seed Judd Trump out of the competitors on the first hurdle.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete schedule for Day 5 of the Masters snooker match.

  • Masters 2020 schedule, TV information, prize cash particulars

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day 5

All occasions approximate.

Thursday 16th January – Quarter-finals

Shaun Murphy v Joe Perry

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Ali Carter v John Higgins

7:00pm (BBC2)

7:00pm (BBC Crimson Button)

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

Easy methods to watch Masters snooker on TV and reside stream

Followers can tune in to observe the motion this afternoon without cost on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

It’s also possible to reside stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport may also present reside protection all through the night on TV and on-line.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a 12 months.

  • Check out the most recent Eurosport offers right here

Tags

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment