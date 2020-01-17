Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Day 6 – Friday 17th January

Mark Williams is in fine condition forward of his quarter-final showdown with Kyren Wilson because the Masters heats up.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the total schedule for Day 6 of the Masters snooker match.

Masters 2020 schedule, TV information, prize cash particulars

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Day 6

All instances approximate.

Friday 17th January – Quarter-finals

Stephen Maguire v David Gilbert

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Kyren Wilson v Mark Williams

7:00pm (BBC2)

7:00pm (BBC Pink Button)

6:45pm (Eurosport 2)

The way to watch Masters snooker on TV and dwell stream

Followers can tune in to look at the motion this afternoon free of charge on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You can even dwell stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport may even present dwell protection all through the night on TV and on-line.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a yr.