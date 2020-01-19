News WORLD

Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Final – Sunday 19th January

January 19, 2020
2 Min Read

The Masters snooker event schedule info has been confirmed – HEARALPUBLICIST brings you every thing it is advisable know in regards to the last

  We might earn fee from hyperlinks on this web page. Our editorial is at all times impartial (be taught extra)

Masters trophy



The ultimate of the 2020 Masters is upon us following every week of drama and early exits by a few of the greatest hitters.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete schedule for the ultimate of the Masters snooker event.

  • Masters 2020 schedule, TV information, prize cash particulars

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Last

All instances approximate.

Sunday 19th January – Last

TBC v TBC

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

7:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Methods to watch Masters snooker on TV and dwell stream

Followers can tune in to look at the motion this afternoon totally free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You too can dwell stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport may also present dwell protection all through the night on TV and on-line.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a yr.

  • Check out the most recent Eurosport offers right here

Tags

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment