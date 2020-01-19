Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Final – Sunday 19th January

The ultimate of the 2020 Masters is upon us following every week of drama and early exits by a few of the greatest hitters.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete schedule for the ultimate of the Masters snooker event.

Masters 2020 schedule, TV information, prize cash particulars

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Last

All instances approximate.

Sunday 19th January – Last

TBC v TBC

1:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

7:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Methods to watch Masters snooker on TV and dwell stream

Followers can tune in to look at the motion this afternoon totally free on BBC2 from 1:00pm.

You too can dwell stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport may also present dwell protection all through the night on TV and on-line.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a yr.