Masters snooker 2020 schedule: Semi-finals – Saturday 18th January

January 18, 2020
The Masters snooker event schedule data has been confirmed – HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the whole lot it’s essential to know in regards to the semi-finals

Masters



The Masters event is right down to the ultimate 4 with a wide-open discipline left to battle it out for the crown.

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete schedule for the semi-finals of the Masters snooker event.

Masters snooker 2020 schedule – Semi-finals

All occasions approximate.

Saturday 18th January – Semi-finals

TBC v TBC

1:00pm (Eurosport 2)

1:15pm (BBC1)

TBC v TBC

7:00pm (BBC2 / Eurosport 2)

Methods to watch Masters snooker on TV and stay stream

Followers can tune in to look at the motion this afternoon without spending a dime on BBC1 from 1:15pm.

You may also stay stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Eurosport may even present stay protection all through the night on TV and on-line.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 per thirty days or £39.99 a yr.

