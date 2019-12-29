Match Added To AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW Dynamite is coming again subsequent week with one other reside episode of Dynamite. They may air the present reside from Day by day’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida in what could possibly be an incredible present.

The corporate’s Homecoming episode will now function Dustin Rhodes vs Sammy Guevara. These two have been at odds ever since Guevara was a celebration in Rhodes breaking his arm in a backstage assault.

It’s unclear when Jake Hagar will truly wrestle in AEW. He was the primary aggressor in Dustin Rhodes’ harm. This could nonetheless be a great match with a whole lot of retribution at stake.

AEW seems to be like they’re beginning off 2020 with essentially the most loaded episode potential. NXT won’t be airing a reside episode on January 1st. As a substitute, they’ll air a better of present and current the NXT 12 months Finish Awards.