Match Added To AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW Dynamite will probably be in Southaven, MS subsequent week. We have already got an AEW Ladies’s World Title match scheduled for subsequent week. Now they’ve one other match booked.

Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite outcomes.

SCU had been doing a backstage interview about everybody who desires a shot at their AEW World Tag Crew Titles. Then Sammy Guevara walked up and bought in Christopher Daniels’ face about not having a title. He additionally threw shade on the Fallen Angel for having a bunch of L’s on his file.

Daniels then challenged Guevara to a match subsequent week on AEW Dynamite. That problem was granted as Jim Ross later confirmed it can happen.