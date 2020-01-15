Match Added To AEW Dynamite Next Week

Subsequent week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will happen on the Chris Jericho cruise. It’s going to doubtless be a really attention-grabbing setting and an enormous #1 contender match will happen.

The corporate revealed that the winner of Pac vs Darby Allin and Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara will face one another subsequent week on AEW Dynamite. That match subsequent week might be a #1 contender match for the AEW World Title.

Le Champion might be hoping that Sammy Guevara will come away with the #1 contender spot to allow them to pull some Internal Circle shenanigans. Jon Moxley will in all probability have one thing to say about that tonight as he faces the Spanish God at Bash At The Seaside.

