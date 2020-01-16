Match Added To AEW Dynamite Next Week

AEW Dynamite held a particular Bash At The Seaside episode this week. They used one promo to arrange a battle for subsequent week’s episode on the Chris Jericho Cruise.

Click on right here for our full AEW Dynamite “Bash At The Beach” outcomes.

Joey Janela and Kip Sabian are actually in a feud with Penelope Ford because the catalyst. Ford used so far Janela in actual life and now she’s with Sabian. This reality made the low blow that Ford gave Janela damage way more.

Throughout AEW Dynamite, Joey Janela revealed that he’s wrestling Fenix subsequent week. He plans on sending a message by way of his match with half of of the Lucha Bros.

Janela made a remark about how his 2019 file didn’t end up because it was speculated to. Now he’ll begin to make issues proper with Fenix subsequent week.