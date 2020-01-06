Match Added To AEW Dynamite This Week

News TV SHOWS

January 7, 2020
AEW is bringing an episode of Dynamite to the Memphis space this week. They’ll pay tribute to many legends from Memphis wrestling’s previous. They simply introduced a six-man tag workforce match that ought to be plenty of enjoyable.

The corporate revealed that The Jurassic Specific will face The Finest Mates and Orange Cassidy this week on Dynamite.

#AEWDynamite Better Memphis Space

THIS Wednesday, January eighth, [email protected] – Southaven, [email protected], @SexyChuckieT & @orangecassidy vs @boy_myth_legend, @realmarkostunt and @luchasaurus

Luchasaurus appeared enthusiastic about this match be he’ll “finally” get a match in opposition to Trent. Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy shouldn’t be ignored on this scenario both.

I really like professional wrestling and hate BS. These two issues drive me.

