Match Added To AEW Dynamite This Week

AEW will maintain their present on the Chris Jericho Cruise this week from the Bahamas. It received’t be a dwell present, however it’s going to nonetheless be a really distinctive setting.

The corporate revealed throughout Highway To The Bahamas that Britt Baker is now slated to tackle Priscilla Kelly.

Joey Janela can even be dealing with MJF. The AEW World Tag Staff Titles will likely be on the road as SCU takes on Hangman Web page & Kenny Omega. The Jurassic Categorical are additionally scheduled to tackle The Inside Circle. Jon Moxley can even battle Pac in singles motion.

Preserve checking again with Ringside Information as we proceed to supply fixed updates. You may view the Highway To The Bahamas video beneath.