Match Added To January 8th Episode Of AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is making ready for the following yr and so they simply introduced an enormous match that ought to hopefully carry within the followers to their upcoming Memphis date.

It was revealed that for the primary time ever the Lucha Bros will face Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes on January eighth. This may very well be an enormous tag workforce match to assist AEW kick off their new yr in a robust method.

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes have teamed up up to now to face The Younger Bucks. Now they are going to face AEW’s different brotherly tag workforce.

AEW Dynamite may also be reside subsequent week from Jacksonville, Florida. They may go head-to-head towards a pre-taped episode of NXT which can have a Yr Finish Awards theme.