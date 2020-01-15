News TV SHOWS

Match Added To WWE NXT This Week

January 15, 2020
There will probably be a 4 corners match for the NXT Cruiserweight Title at Worlds Collide. Two NXT UK Superstars and one NXT Famous person will battle Angle Garza for his title.

Throughout WWE The Bump, it was revealed that the NXT Famous person in that Worlds Collide match will probably be decided tonight. Lio Rush, Isaiah Scott, and Tyler Breeze will battle in a triple risk match for that title alternative.

There will probably be a #TripleThreat Match TONIGHT on @WWENXT to find out who will probably be added to that #WorldsCollide match! @swerveconfident vs. @itsLioRush vs. @MmmGorgeous.

You’re NOT gonna need to miss this.

Lio Rush undoubtedly needs an shot to get the NXT Cruiserweight Title again in his possession. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tyler Breeze may very well be two very proficient Superstars to face in his method. This must be an attention-grabbing match.



