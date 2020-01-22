News TV SHOWS

Match Added To WWE NXT This Week

January 22, 2020
WWE Information


By Felix Upton

WWE NXT already had a giant present deliberate for the go-home episode earlier than Worlds Collide. Now one other NXT vs NXT UK match may steal the present.

Throughout WWE The Bump, Shawn Michaels appeared on the present and the WWE Efficiency Heart Coach introduced that Io Shirai will go one-on-one in opposition to Toni Storm tonight.

It is a massive match that would entice some wrestling followers. These two may produce a TakeOver high quality match. We’ll simply should see how every part pans out.

Keep tuned to Ringside Information as we proceed to offer breaking updates.

BREAKING NEWS from @ShawnMichaels himself:@tonistorm_ vs. @shirai_io is going on T O N I G H T on #WWENXT, LIVE on @USA_Network! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/b0Tu3jQSwn

— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 22, 2020



