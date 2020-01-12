Match Added To WWE RAW Next Week

WWE added a match to RAW this week that may function the third installment of a feud. It may not be the final time we see Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy do battle, however their trilogy will full this Monday.

The corporate introduced that Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black will face one another subsequent week on RAW. WWE On Fox tweeted the next in regards to the match:

The show-stealing rivalry between @WWE_Murphy & @WWEAleister continues with ‘Black vs. Murphy III’ this Monday on #RAW!

Black beat Murphy at TLC adopted one other victory on the December 30th RAW in Hartford, Connecticut. Let’s see if Buddy Murphy can choose up a win subsequent week.

It doesn’t appear like Murphy has been capable of defeat Black but and that features home reveals. Each guys are sturdy in Paul Heyman’s eyes, so any time they’ll carry out collectively it’s going to extend the chance of being good.