Match Added To WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE has yet one more episode of SmackDown earlier than the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. A giant six-man tag crew match may assist set the stage for the large night time.

The corporate has introduced that Roman Reigns and The Usos will face King Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode subsequent week in a six man tag crew match.

Final week’s SmackDown ended with an emphatic message from Reigns as The Large Canine gloriously speared Roode by a desk after which The Usos’ dueling dives despatched Ziggler breaking by the announce desk. Reigns’ win over Roode allowed him to designate his Royal Rumble showdown with Corbin as a Falls Depend Wherever Match that guarantees to offer a brutal tour of Minute Maid Park in Houston.

King Corbin and Roman Reigns will battle in a falls rely wherever match this Sunday. It is going to be attention-grabbing to see who wins between these two on the Royal Rumble. The Large Canine is a heavy betting favourite to win the Royal Rumble match and cement his place at WrestleMania.